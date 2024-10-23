Hassan Haskins News: Plays behind Dobbins, Vidal

Haskins carried twice for two yards while playing three of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Even with Gus Edwards (ankle) having been placed on injured reserve following the Chargers' Week 5 bye, Haskins has remained the No. 3 back on the depth chart. Rookie Kimani Vidal -- who was inactive for the Chargers' first four games -- has stepped into Edwards' role as the top backup to J.K. Dobbins, with Vidal outpacing Haskins in both snaps and touches in both of the past two contests.