Hassan Haskins News: Plays behind Dobbins, Vidal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Haskins carried twice for two yards while playing three of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Even with Gus Edwards (ankle) having been placed on injured reserve following the Chargers' Week 5 bye, Haskins has remained the No. 3 back on the depth chart. Rookie Kimani Vidal -- who was inactive for the Chargers' first four games -- has stepped into Edwards' role as the top backup to J.K. Dobbins, with Vidal outpacing Haskins in both snaps and touches in both of the past two contests.

Hassan Haskins
Los Angeles Chargers
