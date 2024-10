The NFL lifted its five-game suspension of Hatten on Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Hatten was handed a five-game suspension by the league Sept. 10. Now that he's done his time, the 24-year-old wide receiver will try to catch on with a team in need of pass catching depth. Hatten signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May, but he was unable to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.