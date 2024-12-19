Hayden Hurst Injury: Activated from IR

Hurst (hip) has been activated from IR ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Hurst, who last saw game action in Week 10, still carries a 'questionable' designation for the contest, but he's on track to bolster a Chargers' tight end corps that will be without Will Dissly, who's still sidelined with a shoulder injury. Hurst should thus have an opportunity to get right back into the mix Thursday while working alongside fellow TE Stone Smartt, who caught five passes for 50 yards in Week 15 in Dissly's absence.