Hayden Hurst Injury: Added to injury report
Hurst (hip) was limited at practice Friday.
Hurst wasn't listed on Thursday's practice estimate, so the tight end's addition to the Chargers' injury report a day later makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Monday night's game against the Ravens. That said, Hurst carries modest fantasy lineup upside Week 12, given that Will Dissly is his team's clear-cut top passing-catching option at the TE position.
