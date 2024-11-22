Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 3:06pm

Hurst (hip) was limited at practice Friday.

Hurst wasn't listed on Thursday's practice estimate, so the tight end's addition to the Chargers' injury report a day later makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Monday night's game against the Ravens. That said, Hurst carries modest fantasy lineup upside Week 12, given that Will Dissly is his team's clear-cut top passing-catching option at the TE position.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now