Hurst (groin) was listed as a DNP on the Chargers' injury report Thursday.

Hurst left in the first half of the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Broncos due to a groin injury. He will have two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Monday's game against Arizona. Through the first five games of the regular season, Hurst has caught six passes (on 10 targets) for 59 yards.