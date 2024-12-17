Hayden Hurst Injury: Full practice Tuesday

Hurst (hip) was a full participant at the Chargers' practice Thursday.

Hurst was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and he officially made his return to the practice field one day later. The tight end has been out since mid-November with a hip injury, missing the Chargers' last four games while on injured reserve. Hurst has caught seven of 12 targets for 65 yards over seven games in 2024 and with Will Dissly (shoulder) still banged up, it's possible that Hurst would operate in a significant role Thursday night versus Denver, if activated from IR.