Hayden Hurst Injury: Inactive Saturday
Hurst (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
While Hurst is unavailable Saturday, the Chargers will welcome Will Dissly (shoulder) back to their lineup, joining Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk in the team's Week 17 tight end corps. Hurst will thus target a potential return to action next weekend against the Raiders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now