Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst Injury: Inactive Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Hurst (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

While Hurst is unavailable Saturday, the Chargers will welcome Will Dissly (shoulder) back to their lineup, joining Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk in the team's Week 17 tight end corps. Hurst will thus target a potential return to action next weekend against the Raiders.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now