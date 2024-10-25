Hayden Hurst Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 8

Hurst (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:05 ET game against the Saints after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.

Fellow TE Will Dissly (shoulder) is also listed as questionable after returning to a limited practice Friday. In the event that Dissly is sidelined and Hurst (who missed Monday's loss to the Cardinals) is active, Hurst could yield a degree of deep-league utility, but if both players available, Hurst would be a speculative Week 8 lineup option.