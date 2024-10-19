Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst Injury: Not trending in right direction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Hurst (groin) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The Chargers are dealing with a number of injuries to its pass catchers including Quentin Johnston (ankle, doubtful), Ladd McConkey (hip, questionable), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin, questionable) and Hurst. If the veteran tight end misses time, Will Dissly will see a small bump in snaps with Eric Tomlinson and Stone Smartt still mixing in plenty to boost the running game.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News