Hayden Hurst Injury: Not trending in right direction

Hurst (groin) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The Chargers are dealing with a number of injuries to its pass catchers including Quentin Johnston (ankle, doubtful), Ladd McConkey (hip, questionable), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin, questionable) and Hurst. If the veteran tight end misses time, Will Dissly will see a small bump in snaps with Eric Tomlinson and Stone Smartt still mixing in plenty to boost the running game.