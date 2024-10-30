Fantasy Football
Hayden Hurst Injury: Practices in limited fashion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Hurst (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hurst has missed back-to-back games due to a groin injury, despite being listed as questionable for both contests. Will Dissly (shoulder) didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, but he began Week 8 the same way before suiting up versus the Saints and being targeted seven times. Hurst will have two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's road matchup at Cleveland.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
