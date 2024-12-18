Fantasy Football
Hayden Hurst Injury: Questionable after full practices

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Hurst (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Hurst practice without limitations Tuesday and Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve Monday. If Hurts gains clearance for his first action since Week 10, he could take over atop the depth chart since Will Dislly (shoulder) has been ruled out, though Stone Smartt could push Hurst for playing time. Hurst would need to be officially added back to the roster from IR in order to play Thursday.

