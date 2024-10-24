Hayden Hurst Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Hurst (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Hurst was unable to play in Week 7 against the Cardinals due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Broncos. He opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday, so his return to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction, and Friday's injury report should provide a clearer picture on Hurst's availability against the Saints. Hurst's return could be timely, as fellow tight end Will Dissly is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's game after missing the first two practices of the week due to a shoulder injury.