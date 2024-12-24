Hayden Hurst Injury: Sits out practice with illness
Hurst was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice due to an illness.
Hurst missed five straight games with a hip injury before coming off injured reserve and suiting up in last Thursday's 34-27 win over the Broncos. Though top tight end Will Dissly (hip) wasn't available for Week 16, Hurst handled a light role in his return to action, playing just eight snaps and recording an eight-yard reception. Hurst could have a chance to see his role expand Saturday versus the Patriots if he's able to shake off the illness, though the Chargers might also get Dissly back for that game.
