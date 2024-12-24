Fantasy Football
Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst Injury: Sits out practice with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Hurst was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice due to an illness.

Hurst missed five straight games with a hip injury before coming off injured reserve and suiting up in last Thursday's 34-27 win over the Broncos. Though top tight end Will Dissly (hip) wasn't available for Week 16, Hurst handled a light role in his return to action, playing just eight snaps and recording an eight-yard reception. Hurst could have a chance to see his role expand Saturday versus the Patriots if he's able to shake off the illness, though the Chargers might also get Dissly back for that game.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
