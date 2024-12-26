Hayden Hurst Injury: Uncertain to play Saturday

The Chargers list Hurst (illness) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

He's one of two Chargers tight ends taking a questionable tag into the weekend, as Will Dissly (shoulder) is also carrying a designation coming off a two-game absence. Hurst had missed five straight games with a hip injury before coming off injured reserve last week and playing eight snaps in this past Thursday's win over the Broncos. With the illness resulting in him logging just one limited practice this week, Hurst may not be in store for a dramatic increase in playing time Saturday if he's cleared to suit up.