Hayden Hurst Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Hurst (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's Week 12 contest against Baltimore.

Hurst first landed on the Chargers' injury report as a limited participant Friday, and he was unable to practice at all Saturday. Consequently, he'll miss Monday night's matchup against the Ravens. Will Dissly will continue to serve as Los Angeles' top pass-catching tight end, and Tucker Fisk could see more opportunities in Hurst's stead.