Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Hurst (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's Week 12 contest against Baltimore.

Hurst first landed on the Chargers' injury report as a limited participant Friday, and he was unable to practice at all Saturday. Consequently, he'll miss Monday night's matchup against the Ravens. Will Dissly will continue to serve as Los Angeles' top pass-catching tight end, and Tucker Fisk could see more opportunities in Hurst's stead.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now