Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Hurst announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons Monday.

Hurst was a free agent for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, and he will now officially walk away from football. The tight end will finish his NFL career having caught 203 of 294 targets for 1,975 yards and 15 touchdowns over 88 games with the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals, Panthers and Chargers.

Hayden Hurst
 Free Agent
