Hayden Hurst News: Announces retirement
Hurst announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons Monday.
Hurst was a free agent for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, and he will now officially walk away from football. The tight end will finish his NFL career having caught 203 of 294 targets for 1,975 yards and 15 touchdowns over 88 games with the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals, Panthers and Chargers.
Hayden Hurst
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Hurst See More
-
NFL Waiver Wire
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Pickups for Week 2 - Thursday Update182 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL Draft Bust Quarter-Century Team: What First Round Picks Were The Least Worth Their Pick?321 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by PositionJanuary 6, 2025
-
Injury Analysis
Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hurts Out, Richardson QuestionableDecember 27, 2024
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and UsageDecember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Hurst See More