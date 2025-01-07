Hayden Hurst News: Invisible in Week 18 loss

Hurst was not targeted during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Raiders.

Hurst returned from his one-game absence due to illness, but he played just six offensive snaps versus Las Vegas. The veteran tight end is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so the playoffs, beginning with Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Texans, will be his final chance to impress potential new suitors. Across nine regular-season appearances Hurst has secured just eight of 13 targets for 73 yards.