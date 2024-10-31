Hayden Hurst News: Logs full practice Thursday
Hurst (groin) practiced fully Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
After having missed two straight games, Hurst is poised to return to action Sunday against the Browns. With that in mind, the tight end's Week 9 fantasy prospects hinge on the status of Will Dissly (shoulder), who returned to a limited practice Thursday. If both players are available this weekend, Hurst would carry modest lineup appeal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now