Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Hurst (groin) practiced fully Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After having missed two straight games, Hurst is poised to return to action Sunday against the Browns. With that in mind, the tight end's Week 9 fantasy prospects hinge on the status of Will Dissly (shoulder), who returned to a limited practice Thursday. If both players are available this weekend, Hurst would carry modest lineup appeal.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now