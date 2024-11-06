Hayden Hurst News: Minimal involvement in Week 9

Hurst caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

After missing the past two games with a groin injury, Hurst returned to a limited role as a backup tight end in Los Angeles behind teammate Will Dissly. In six games this season, Hurst has totaled just seven catches for 65 yards. His minimal production should keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Titans.