Haynes King News: Slated to join Panthers
The Panthers are expected to sing King as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Haynes began his collegiate career with Texas A&M before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2023. He completed 252 of his 361 pass attempts for 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2025 season with the Yellow Jackets.
Haynes King
Free Agent
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