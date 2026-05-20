Heinrich Haarberg headshot

Heinrich Haarberg News: Picked up by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Haarberg signed with the Panthers on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Haarberg spent three years at Nebraska before going undrafted this past April. Ahead of the 2025 season, he transitioned from quarterback to tight end. During that season, the 23-year-old appeared in nine games and tallied eight receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Now in Carolina, he'll compete for a spot on the active roster as the offseason progresses.

Heinrich Haarberg
Carolina Panthers
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