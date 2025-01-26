Hendon Hooker News: Used sparingly in 2024

Hooker completed six of nine passes for 62 yards while adding five carries for two yards over three games in 2024.

Hooker operated as Jared Goff's primary backup option in 2024, ultimately seeing marginal action with Goff starting all 17 regular-season contests. Hooker was demoted to the No. 3 option at quarterback when Detroit signed Teddy Bridgewater in late December after Bridgewater had previously retired prior to the year. Nonetheless, with Bridgewater entering free agency, Hooker will presumably enter the 2025 campaign as Goff's top backup.