Henry Anderson News: Announces retirement

Anderson announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday via his personal Instagram account.

Anderson, a 2015 third-round pick who began his NFL career with the Colts, also suited up for the Jets, Patriots and Panthers during his time in the league. The best season of his career came in 2018 in New York, when he racked up 35 tackles (22 solo) including 7.0 sacks across 16 appearances with the Jets.