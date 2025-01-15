Fantasy Football
Henry Byrd headshot

Henry Byrd News: Inks deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:29pm

The Vikings signed Byrd (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The Princeton product was placed on the Vikings' practice squad injured listed in early December, but it now appears he's moved past the issue after signing a reserve/future deal with Minnesota on Wednesday. Byrd is expected to compete for a depth role on the Vikings' offensive line as the offseason progresses.

Henry Byrd
Minnesota Vikings
