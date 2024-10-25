Henry To'oTo'o Injury: Could return in Week 8

To'oTo'o (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

To'oTo'o appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's contest, as he upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a full practice session Friday. However, the second-year linebacker must still pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 8. If To'oTo'o isn't able to do so, expect Devin White or Del'Shawn Phillips to see increased work with the Texans' first-team defense.