To'oTo'o (concussion) was a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday.

It's looking like To'oTo'o, who leads Houston with 46 tackles, will miss this weekend's game against the Packers. If To'oTo'o is unable to perform Week 7, the Texans are likely to replace him with Jake Hansen or Del'Shawn Phillips (hip), according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.