To'oTo'o (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

To'oTo'o didn't practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Texans' Week 6 win over the Patriots, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. Expect Del'Shawn Phillips and Neville Hewitt to serve as the Texans' top outside linebackers with both To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) sidelined in Week 7.