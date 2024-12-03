Henry To'oTo'o News: Eight tackles vs. Jaguars
To'oTo'o registered eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over Jacksonville.
To'oTo'o tied Kamari Lassiter and Eric Murray for second-most tackles on the Texans on Sunday behind Neville Hewitt (nine). To'oTo'o has played at least 61 defensive snaps in three of his last four outings, and across 11 regular-season games he's logged 76 tackles (41 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (including one interception).
