Henry To'oTo'o News: Eight tackles vs. Jaguars

To'oTo'o registered eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over Jacksonville.

To'oTo'o tied Kamari Lassiter and Eric Murray for second-most tackles on the Texans on Sunday behind Neville Hewitt (nine). To'oTo'o has played at least 61 defensive snaps in three of his last four outings, and across 11 regular-season games he's logged 76 tackles (41 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (including one interception).