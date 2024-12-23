Fantasy Football
Henry To'oTo'o headshot

Henry To'oTo'o News: Tallies 10 tackles vs. Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 10:45am

To'oTo'o finished Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs with 10 tackles (five solo).

To'oTo'o co-led the Texans in tackling Saturday with Eric Murray. To'oTo'o has played at least 60 defensive snaps in five of his last six games, and over that span he has accumulated 47 tackles (24 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble. To'oTo'o is up to 97 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, and he'll look to eclipse the century mark against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens on Wednesday.

Henry To'oTo'o
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
