Henry To'oTo'o News: Top tackler vs. Jaguars

To'oTo'o recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars.

To'oTo'o has now led the Texans in tackles in three of the team's four games this season, bringing his season total up to 32 tackles. The second-year linebacker has also accumulated 1.0 sacks and one pass defended in 2024. He's expected to continue making plays alongside Azeez Al-Shaair as part of one of the best linebacker tandems in the NFL as the year progresses.