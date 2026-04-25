Hezekiah Masses headshot

Hezekiah Masses News: Headed to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Raiders selected Masses in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

Masses played three of his four-year college career at FIU before transferring to Cal as a senior, where he racked up 47 tackles (one for loss), 13 pass deflections and five interceptions. He clearly has skills playing the ball, but he has a slender frame at 6-1, 179 pounds and likely needs to bulk up. As a result of the frame, he struggles to get off blocks at times and isn't the most consistent tackler. Moses is likely bound for a depth role in 2026 and will likely be expected to contribute on special teams as a rookie while he adds to his frame.

Hezekiah Masses
Las Vegas Raiders
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