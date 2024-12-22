Fantasy Football
Hjalte Froholdt

Hjalte Froholdt Injury: Falls ill, iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Arizona added Froholdt to its injury report and list him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Froholdt's illness presumably is something that popped up overnight and is now threatening his status for the Week 16 game. If Froholdt isn't cleared ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Cardinals will likely turn to Jon Gaines to serve as their starting center.

Hjalte Froholdt
Arizona Cardinals
