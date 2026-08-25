Hjalte Froholdt News: Signs extension with Cards
Arizona signed Froholdt to a two-year, $20 million contract extension Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.
The deal will keep the veteran center on the Cardinals' books through the 2028 season. Froholdt has played 17 games with Arizona in all of the past three years, and he figures to continue to start as their center as long as he remains healthy.
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