Hollywood Brown Injury: Making progress but won't return soon

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Brown (shoulder) is "on scheduled, or a little but ahead" in his recovery from September surgery, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Reid cautioned that it's "going to be a while" but noted that Brown is a "relentless worker" who seems to be doing well. Reports around the time of the surgery suggested Brown was unlikely to play in the regular season, with any shot to return dependent on the Chiefs making a(nother) playoff run. The team's WR corps has changed considerably since that time, first losing Rashee Rice to a season-ending knee injury and then adding DeAndre Hopkins via trade. Brown and Rice both were at the team's training facility Wednesday.