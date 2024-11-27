Hollywood Brown Injury: May practice in mid-December
The Chiefs hope Brown (shoulder) can return to practice in mid-December, Nate Taylor of the Athletic reports.
Brown had shoulder surgery in mid-September, with reports at the time suggesting he was unlikely to play in the regular season but might return for the playoffs. The wideout now seems he has a chance to play before the end of the regular season, although perhaps only in Weeks 17 and 18.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now