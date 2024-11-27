Fantasy Football
Hollywood Brown Injury: May practice in mid-December

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 9:40am

The Chiefs hope Brown (shoulder) can return to practice in mid-December, Nate Taylor of the Athletic reports.

Brown had shoulder surgery in mid-September, with reports at the time suggesting he was unlikely to play in the regular season but might return for the playoffs. The wideout now seems he has a chance to play before the end of the regular season, although perhaps only in Weeks 17 and 18.

Hollywood Brown
Kansas City Chiefs
