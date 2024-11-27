Hollywood Brown Injury: May return to practice mid-December
The Chiefs hope Brown (shoulder) can return to practice in mid-December, Nate Taylor of the Athletic reports.
Brown had shoulder surgery in mid-September, with reports at the time suggesting he was unlikely to play in the regular season but might be back for the playoffs. It now seems he has a chance to play before the end of the regular season, although perhaps only at the very end.
