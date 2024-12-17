Hollywood Brown Injury: Practices fully Tuesday

The Chiefs listed Brown (shoulder) as a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Brown has missed the Chiefs' first 14 games of the season while recovering from mid-September surgery on his left shoulder, but he looks to be closing in on his Chiefs debut. He took a step forward Tuesday by taking every rep in practice, after he had been listed as a limited participant in his return to practice last Friday. Earlier Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid confirmed to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com that Brown will have a chance to play this Saturday against the Texans, but the Chiefs will likely wait until the end of the week before deciding whether to activate the wideout from IR. If available this weekend, Brown could be eased into the mix with a light snap count, but he'll offer the Chiefs a downfield threat that the team has been sorely lacking this season.