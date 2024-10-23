Hollywood Brown Injury: Progressing, but won't return soon

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Brown (shoulder) is "on schedule, or a little but ahead" in his recovery from September surgery, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

That said, Reid cautioned that it's "going to be a while" before Brown plays, though the receiver is a "relentless worker" who seems to be doing well up to this point in his recovery. Around the time he had surgery, multiple reports suggested Brown was unlikely to play in the regular season, with any shot to return dependent on the Chiefs making another playoff run. The team's wideout corps has changed considerably since Week 1, first losing Rashee Rice to a season-ending knee injury and then adding DeAndre Hopkins via trade.