Hollywood Brown News: Largely lost season in 2024

Brown joined the Chiefs on a one-year pact during the offseason aiming to better his contract options this offseason, but a preseason shoulder injury cost him most of the 2024 regular season. He did compile nine catches over the final two regular-season contests but didn't contribute a ton in the Chiefs' three playoff contests, combining for just five catches for 50 yards. The vertical threat has missed time in the last three seasons and hasn't really shined in the last pair. However, he still has a 1,000-yard receiving campaign under his belt and is only entering his age 28 season in 2025, so there will likely be several teams interested in his services as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.