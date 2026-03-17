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Hollywood Brown News: Links up with Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:49am

Brown is slated to sign a one-year contract with Philadelphia, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Brown inks with the Eagles amid ongoing trade speculation revolving around No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown, whose departure (if a trade occurs) would open up notable target volume alongside WR DeVonta Smith, RB Saquon Barkley and TE Dallas Goedert. Johnny Wilson (knee), Darius Cooper, Britain Covey, Quez Watkins and Danny Gray round out the Eagles' wide receiver corps in its current state, though further additions figure to be made as the offseason continues. Across 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs in 2025, Brown secured 49 of 74 targets for 587 yards and five scores.

Hollywood Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
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