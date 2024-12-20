Hollywood Brown News: Officially activated from IR

Brown (shoulder) has been activated from IR ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans.

Brown, who practiced fully Tuesday through Thursday, doesn't carry an injury designation for the contest, which sets the stage for the speedy pass catcher to see his first game action since suffering a sternoclavicular injury on the first play of the Chiefs' first preseason game back on Aug. 10, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. In his looming return to a wide receiver corps that also includes Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins, it remains to be seen what sort of volume Brown will see Week 16, but on the plus side given the nature of the upper-body injury that caused his lengthy layoff, Brown was "able to run and keep himself in running shape," head coach Andy Reid noted Thursday.