Hollywood Brown News: One catch in preseason opener
Brown brought in his only target for a four-yard reception in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
Brown's one reception came on the first play of the Eagles' second possession. The veteran receiver doesn't have much to prove in the preseason, and he demonstrated he had plenty left in the tank last season with the Chiefs while posting a 49-587-5 line across 16 regular-season games. Brown will likely slot into the No. 4 receiver role come the regular season, although Makai Lemon's lingering hamstring issue could open the door for the former to enjoy even more opportunity early in the 2026 campaign.
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