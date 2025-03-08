Hollywood Brown News: Returning to Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown missed most of the 2024 regular season due to a sternoclavicular joint injury that he suffered during the preseason. He was able to return in Week 16 against the Texans, and across the Chiefs' final five games of the 2024 campaign (including three playoff games), Brown accumulated 14 catches (on 28 targets) for 141 yards. With a full offseason under his belt, Brown will look to stay healthy and give Patrick Mahomes a speed-threat option in the passing game for the 2025 season.