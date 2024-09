Hunter Henry Injury: Limited by ankle issue

Henry (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After a big game in Week 2, Henry caught two of his three targets for nine yards in this past Thursday's loss to the Jets, while recording a 63 percent snap share in the contest. With a listed ankle issue now, the tight end will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.