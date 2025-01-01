Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Henry headshot

Hunter Henry Injury: Limited by foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Henry (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Henry logged a season-low 30 (out of a possible 53) snaps on offense in this past Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers, so it's possible his limitations Wednesday stem from an issue that cropped up in that contest. The tight end's status is thus worth monitoring as Sunday's season finale against the Bills approaches, a game in which head coach Jerod Mayo said the 3-13 Patriots plan to play their healthy starters, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Hunter Henry
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now