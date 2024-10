Henry logged 56 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

For the third straight game and fourth time in five contests overall, Henry caught two passes, this time around on four targets for 32 yards. Henry's eight-catch effort in Week 2 thus stands out as an outlier, though the tight end's steady playing time does at least keep him involved in the Patriots passing attack on a weekly basis.