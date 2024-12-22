Fantasy Football
Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry News: Catches late TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Henry recorded four receptions on nine targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Henry led the team with nine targets, though he was out-gained by both Austin Hooper and Kayshon Boutte. His most impactful plays came on a 12-yard gain toward the close of the first quarter and on a nine-yard touchdown catch with just over a minute remaining in the contest. It was his first trip to the end zone since Week 6 and only his second score of the campaign. Henry's production has fluctuated in recent weeks, though he has at least eight targets in our of his last five games.

Hunter Henry
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
