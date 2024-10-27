Hunter Henry News: Five catches as Maye concussed

Henry caught five of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets.

Henry had a would-be 39-yard catch from Jacoby Brissett wiped out by a holding penalty in the third quarter, but he still finished just one receiving yard shy of Kayshon Boutte's team-leading total. All three of New England's touchdowns came on the ground, as the passing game took a back seat after Drake Maye's (concussion) first-half exit. Henry's ceiling will be lower in Week 9 against the Titans if Brissett starts at quarterback rather than Maye.