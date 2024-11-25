Hunter Henry News: Five catches Sunday

Henry, who was on the field for 57 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught five of his team-high eight targets for 44 yards in the contest.

Fellow tight end Austin Hooper, who logged 26 snaps in the game, also made his mark Sunday by catching all four of his targets for 59 yards and a TD. Given his steady workload in the Patriots offense, Henry retains weekly utility from a fantasy perspective, but it's worth noting that his only TD this season occurred back in Week 6.