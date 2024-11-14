Hunter Henry News: Full practice Thursday

Henry (foot) practiced fully Thursday.

Henry -- who was on the field for 57 of the Patriots' 64 snaps on offense in this past weekend's 19-3 win over the Bears -- was limited Wednesday, but his full participation a day later paves the way for the tight end to face the Rams on Sunday. Though he's coming off a one-catch, 14-yard effort versus Chicago, Henry is a Week 11 bounce-back candidate, given his steady playing time in New England's offense, which overall has resulted in a 40-428-1 line on 57 targets over the course of 10 games to date.